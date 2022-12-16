Keep the kids reading over winter break

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 16, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for the kids to go on winter break and if you’re looking for a way to keep their minds active, check out one of our local libraries.

“There are so many resources available at the library. Aside from the physical, obvious books, we have programming, especially at this time of the year. There are so many events you can participate in at the libraries. For kids and adults, there’s always arts and crafts projects. There’s also a bunch of literacy and STEM activities for the kids,” Beatrice Saba, Library System Director said.

Patrons of the library now have access to Kanopy, which offers free streaming video options.

“This is a great resource during the holidays. Our patrons can access all of these films and documentaries from home,” Saba said.

If you’re interested in obtaining a library card, Saba says you can visit any of the libraries in BCS or go online here and get a virtual E-card, which allows card holders to access all virtual library resources.

The Larry J Ringer Library is open seven days a week, Clara B Mounce is closed on Sundays, and the Carnegie History Center is closed on the weekends. You can find the hours of operation here.

