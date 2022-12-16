Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires

Two of Lopez’s recruits that had eyes on other schools before choosing A&M are now following Lopez’s steps, as they recruit new students.
Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for...
Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring.

Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students.

Lopez was also the resource many students counted on for advice, financial aid and academic success during their time at A&M. While he will be retiring at the end of December, Lopez says it’s not easy and he won’t be going far.

“Who wants to retire when you love what you do? But the time comes when you do your next chapter, but I’m not going to stop I know myself. I’ll be more involved in the community, I’ll do more things within the community, and help out more students that I can,” he said.

Two of Lopez’s recruits that had eyes on other schools before choosing A&M are now following Lopez’s steps, as they recruit new students.

Lopez says his favorite part of his time at A&M has been watching the growth and success of the school over the years.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour
Sensory bags available at upcoming Texas A&M graduation ceremonies.
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
The Federal Aviation Administration conducted an environmental assessment of Amazon Prime Air’s...
FAA finds ‘no significant impact’ for Amazon drone deliveries in College Station
Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey...
Former News Director at KBTX has passed away

Latest News

Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
Jennifer Young
Jennifer Young steps down as Aggieland Humane Executive Director, joins Red Cross
The Quintero-Mendez family with Bryan ISD Staff, board members, student ambassadors, and...
Bryan ISD Habitat home build initiative exceeds fundraising goals
Angel Tree distribution day at Post Oak Mall.
Salvation Army of Bryan College Station kicks off Angel Tree distribution