Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring.

Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students.

Lopez was also the resource many students counted on for advice, financial aid and academic success during their time at A&M. While he will be retiring at the end of December, Lopez says it’s not easy and he won’t be going far.

“Who wants to retire when you love what you do? But the time comes when you do your next chapter, but I’m not going to stop I know myself. I’ll be more involved in the community, I’ll do more things within the community, and help out more students that I can,” he said.

Two of Lopez’s recruits that had eyes on other schools before choosing A&M are now following Lopez’s steps, as they recruit new students.

Lopez says his favorite part of his time at A&M has been watching the growth and success of the school over the years.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.