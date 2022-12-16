NEW VIDEO: Bryan police searching for suspect in November sexual assaults

After more than a month of investigating, police say a person of interest was again caught on camera Friday morning.
Bryan police release new footage of a possible suspect in the two sexual assault investigations
Bryan police release new footage of a possible suspect in the two sexual assault investigations(Bryan Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have shared new surveillance video of a person they believe may be related to their November sexual assault investigations.

Police received a call Friday afternoon after a person in the residential area near Northgate saw a suspicious person on their home security camera. A person wearing a blue hooded jacket, light-colored gloves, and black pants is seen on their porch just before 5:30 a.m. Police say this could be the person related to the two sexual assault investigations in the same area.

Police are asking anyone in the area between South College Avenue and Wellborn Road, south of West Villa Maria Road, to check any security cameras they may have between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Dec. 16.

The sexual assaults under investigation happened the first weekend of November in the area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. At that time, surveillance video was shared with police that showed a person dressed in all black attempting to open the side door of a home. Since then, police have not shared much progress in the investigation.

Once again, police are reminding residents to remain vigilant and lock their doors and windows to their residences.

Related Stories
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
Police dismiss trafficking rumors, urge vigilance following Northgate-area sexual assaults

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday shortly...
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
Arctic air looks to arrive to the Brazos Valley just before the Christmas weekend
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
Troopers are investigating a crash in Burleson County.
Troopers investigating crash involving 18-wheeler in Lyons

Latest News

Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/16
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/16
The Mustangs had 14 concerts and 2 parades all in one morning
Madisonville Mustang Band has 2nd annual March-a-Thon
SOUND: Aggies prepare for road trip to Memphis
SOUND: Aggies prepare for road trip to Memphis
HIPPY stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters
Free in-home Kinder prep program offered by TAMU Nursing