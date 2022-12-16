Salvation Army of Bryan College Station kicks off Angel Tree distribution

By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station distributed gifts for Christmas to families in need on Thursday.

A total of 1,200 families with over 2,800 kids qualified for the program this year. That’s a record number of kids in need. There were bikes, toys and really any gift you could think of going to families across the Brazos Valley.

Timothy Israel with the Salvation Army of Bryan College Station told KBTX seeing families receive gifts this year for their kids feels better than ever before.

“Due to inflation families have had such a difficult time this year,” said Israel. “There are some families who had never asked for help before but have to this year. Just to see the community and all those who donated, adopted an angel and gave back, it’s something to be grateful and excited for.”

The Salvation Army will be at Post Oak Mall on Dec. 16 as well for their second day of Angel Tree distribution.

For more information on The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station, click here.

