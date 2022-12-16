Sean Witherwax named next head football coach and athletic director at Caldwell ISD

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets announced the hiring of Sean Witherwax as its next head football coach and athletic director..

Witherwax was the offensive coordinator with Lee Fedora at A&M Consolidated for the last six years.

He brings 26 years of coaching experience to the Hornets including one season as a head coach at Anderson Shiro back in 2016.

Witherwax told KBTX Sports Thursday evening he’s excited to get the opportunity to coach the Hornets and eager to get to work with the Caldwell ISD student athletes.

