Sean Witherwax named next head football coach and athletic director at Caldwell ISD

The Caldwell Hornets announced the hiring of Sean Witherwax as its next head football coach and...
The Caldwell Hornets announced the hiring of Sean Witherwax as its next head football coach and athletic director..(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets announced the hiring of Sean Witherwax as its next head football coach and athletic director..

Witherwax was the offensive coordinator with Lee Fedora at A&M Consolidated for the last six years.

He brings 26 years of coaching experience to the Hornets including one season as a head coach at Anderson Shiro back in 2016.

Witherwax told KBTX Sports Thursday evening he’s excited to get the opportunity to coach the Hornets and eager to get to work with the Caldwell ISD student athletes.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour
Sensory bags available at upcoming Texas A&M graduation ceremonies.
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
The Federal Aviation Administration conducted an environmental assessment of Amazon Prime Air’s...
FAA finds ‘no significant impact’ for Amazon drone deliveries in College Station
Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey...
Former News Director at KBTX has passed away

Latest News

Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
gas prices
gas prices in BCS
Salvation Army
Salvation Army