Texas A&M faculty, staff spreading holiday cheer

By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to a close, Texas A&M’s faculty and staff took time to gather and have fun at the Texas A&M Foundation’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Thursday.

“This is a way for my team at the Texas A&M Foundation to get together to look each other in the eye, to break bread, and just have a little bit of fun and check on one another as well,” the foundation’s president and CEO Tyson Voelkel said.

Awards were given for Most Obnoxious, Best Homemade, Aggie-est, The 2%er and Most Festive.

The contest was judged by local celebrities including former Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair, KBTX’s Crystal Galny, Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and Texas A&M Yell Leader Nathan Drain.

Blair said he judged contestants based on originality and creativity. Beyond that, the former head women’s basketball coach said he was happy to simply spend time with people who work to make Texas A&M and the community great.

“We believe in each other, we share, we give,” Blair said. “This is the most giving-est community I’ve ever been a part of.”

