Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place service dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans.

Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who suffer from Mobile Disabilities, Traumatic Brain Injuries and/or Post-Traumatic Stress.

Patriot PAWS operates through four main programs – Rockwall, TX Headquarters, Inmate Training Program with Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dallas-Fort Worth Puppy Raiser Program, and a Bryan-College Station Puppy Raiser Program: Patriot PAWS of Aggieland that was established in 2013.

Patriot PAWS of Aggieland started as one Texas A&M University college student wanting to volunteer their time training a Service Dog for the organization. The student sparked a ripple effect as there are currently 250+ college students involved with Patriot PAWS of Aggieland as either program Ambassadors or Volunteer Puppy Raisers.

Having such a close tie to Texas A&M, Founder & Executive Director of Patriot PAWS, Lori Stevens, was moved when a Service Dog Application was received by a Texas A&M Veterinary Sciences student, Dominique Brasel.

In 2020, Dominique was in a crash and, as a result of her injuries, was confined to a wheelchair. Despite her life-altering accident, Dominique still went on to pursue her calling of becoming a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and officially Graduated from Texas A&M University’s Veterinary Sciences Program in Fall of 2022.

“Dominique has been an amazing young woman to work with.” states Lori Stevens, Founder & Executive Director of Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, “Despite everything, she still radiates such happiness. We know her and her new Service Dog, Caliber, are going to do amazing things on their new adventure together. We’re very grateful to our friends at Caliber Home Loans for making this placement possible.”

Caliber Home Loans, a leading mortgage company based out of Coppell, Texas, has been a dedicated supporter of Patriot PAWS’ mission for years.

“It’s an honor to partner with Patriot PAWS and have a front-row seat to the incredible support that their Service Dogs provide to so many Veterans,” said Bryan Bergjans, SVP/National Director of Military & Retail Lending at Caliber Home Loans. “We’re so touched to see the bond between our sponsored Service Dog Caliber (nicknamed Callie) and her perfect human match, Dr. Brasel. Today, they are thriving together as Dr. Brasel recently earned her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University with her No. 1 fan, Callie, by her side to support her.”

Caliber and Dominique (DONNA DICKSSON | Patriot PAWS Service Dogs)

