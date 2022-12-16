Weekend Gardener: Easy, elegant Christmas decor ideas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are many ways to make your home feel festive this holiday season.

Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife shared some easy decor options in the Weekend Gardner.

“We wanted to make this super easy and we’re going to start with design,” said Whittlesey. “It’s actually a vase inside of a vase. I put the flowers and greenery in a mason jar, and I set it inside another vase, and then we’re using cranberries to hide it.”

She used some Christmas dishes and flowers for another design.

“Some of you may have Christmas dishes or your grandmother’s Christmas dishes. This is kind of a fun way to use them. One flower and just a little touch of greenery with water in the container. Super easy. You can have a row of those down the center of your table,” she said.

You can watch more of the decor ideas in the full segment above in the video player.

Weekend Gardener Christmas decor ideas (KBTX)

