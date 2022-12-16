Weekend Gardener: Easy, elegant Christmas decor ideas

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are many ways to make your home feel festive this holiday season.

Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife shared some easy decor options in the Weekend Gardner.

“We wanted to make this super easy and we’re going to start with design,” said Whittlesey. “It’s actually a vase inside of a vase. I put the flowers and greenery in a mason jar, and I set it inside another vase, and then we’re using cranberries to hide it.”

She used some Christmas dishes and flowers for another design.

“Some of you may have Christmas dishes or your grandmother’s Christmas dishes. This is kind of a fun way to use them. One flower and just a little touch of greenery with water in the container. Super easy. You can have a row of those down the center of your table,” she said.

You can watch more of the decor ideas in the full segment above in the video player.

Weekend Gardener Christmas decor ideas
Weekend Gardener Christmas decor ideas(KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday shortly...
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
Troopers are investigating a crash in Burleson County.
Troopers investigating crash involving 18-wheeler in Lyons
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
The Caldwell Hornets announced the hiring of Sean Witherwax as its next head football coach and...
Sean Witherwax named next head football coach and athletic director at Caldwell ISD

Latest News

The Texas A&M Foundation hosted an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest that was judged by local...
Texas A&M faculty, staff spreading holiday cheer
"There is a path through, and we can come out on the other side."
Author shares keys to coping with loss during holidays
Friday Morning Weather Update 12/16
Friday Morning Weather Update 12/16
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge