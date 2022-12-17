Add checking your car battery, engine and tires to your holiday travel to-do list

Holiday travel
Holiday travel(Pixabay)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With one week before holiday travel there is still plenty of time to weatherproof your car.

AAA spokesperson, Joshua Zuber, says drivers should check their batteries, engines and tires before leaving for their trip.

Zuber says, with the colder weather, your battery uses more power to start the engine.

He suggests if your battery is three years old or more, have it professionally checked for corrosion or leaks.

The colder weather also causes tire pressure to drop.

Zuber suggests stopping by a Discount Tire shop to get your tire pressure checked for free.

Another thing to keep in mind is traffic, with 8.3 million people driving to their destination it is to be expected.

“You really want to anticipate that there will be quite a bit of traffic especially when you hit those metro areas like Houston and Dallas, especially when you get towards the center of the city,” Zuber said. “Just anticipate the afternoons, especially Thursday and Friday heading up to Christmas and new years you’ re going to see a little bit more traffic building throughout the day.”

You can also plan out your route using a website like the triple AAA TripTik. Zuber suggests planning out a few alternative routes just in case the traffic is severe along the route or there are crashes along the way.

Zuber says having an emergency roadside kit prepared is also a great idea.

That can include a flashlight, jumper cables, ice scraper and snow brush just in case.

Visit the AAA website for more tips.

