Bryan Police Department begins “Impaired Driving Mobilization” program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, the Bryan Police Department increased its patrols in two specific areas of town as part of a TxDOT program.

The “Impaired Driving Mobilization Program” offered by TxDOT is a two-week Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant. The program’s goal is to increase traffic safety and reduce fatality and serious bodily injury crashes. During the two-week program, BPD will be performing increased traffic enforcement around Highway 6 from the Bryan city line to Booneville Road and the Midtown Park area.

Officer Kole Taylor, with BPD, said these areas were identified by TxDOT as having higher-than-average crashes resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

“Around the holidays obviously you got college bowl games, you got people, families getting together, obviously people drink more around Christmas for those reasons,” Taylor said. “The fact that TxDOT lets us increase our enforcement of that is beneficial to our community.”

The roads that will see increased patrols include:

North Earl Rudder Freeway from the southern city limit to Boonville Road, Boonville Road from North Earl Rudder Freeway to Briarcrest Drive, and Briarcrest Drive from Boonville to North Earl Rudder Freeway.

South Texas Avenue from East Villa Maria Road to South College Avenue, Finfeather Road, Groesbeck & Leonard Road from Finfeather Road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Harvey Mitchell Parkway from Leonard Road to West Villa Maria Road, and West Villa Maria Road from Harvey Mitchell Parkway to South Texas Avenue.

Bryan Police Department said it’ll continue to conduct traffic enforcement throughout the city during the program.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.