Burleson County Sheriff’s Office holds “Shop with a Cop”

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It looked a lot like Christmas on Friday for 11 kids in Burleson County thanks to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Those 11 children were part of the sheriff’s office’s “Shop with a Cop” program. The children rode with law enforcement from Caldwell Intermediate to Wal-Mart where they could shop for Christmas presents. After the children’s “allowance” had been spent the sheriff’s office helped them wrap their gifts at the Caldwell Fire Station while they ate pizza.

For the sheriff’s office, the program is an opportunity to bring the community together.

“Some people don’t have the benefit of having a good Christmas, so having the opportunity to take a kid with us to go through the store and let them pick out what they want it’s just another outreach for us,” Marshall Bengs, Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 unit said.

As for the kids, it was the opportunity to help their families in a fun way.

“Getting Presents for my mom, my stepdad, and my brother and my sisters,” said Brandon Andrews, a child in the program. “It’s like I’m Santa Claus.”

Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes said law enforcement enjoys the program just as much as the kids.

“It touches your heart,” Hermes said. “When you get to see the smiles on these kids’ faces. Most of these kids the first thing they say is I want to buy for my mom, my dad, and my sibling then they’ll shop for themselves last.”

“Shop with a Cop” also provided the sheriff’s office with a chance to share the meaning and spirit of Christmas.

“Christmas is about giving and how they go out and get stuff for their parents and their siblings and then something for themselves,” Burleson County Sheriff’s Deputy, Mike Burkhalter said. “When at the very end we tell them they get something for themselves they just brighten up. It’s a feeling that you just can’t shake.”

This was the program’s third year and it’s something the sheriff’s office plans to continue.

“I hope when I’m gone from being the sheriff when everybody else is gone I hope this continues on for many years,” Hermes said. “I hope this becomes something 20, 30, 40 years down the line they keep doing it and it grows and grows.”

The sheriff’s office said this year’s program was made possible thanks to donations from Wal-Mart and the Austin Chalk API group.

