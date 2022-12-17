College Station falls to Aledo in state championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team lost to Aledo 52-14 in the UIL 5A-DI state championship game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

Not much went the Cougars’ way until late in the fourth quarter. Aledo’s first punt of the game came in the fourth quarter and was blocked, setting the Cougars up in great field position. College Station capitalized with an Arrington Maiden to Paden Cashion touchdown. Chantz Johnson then recovered an onside kick and the Maiden to Cashion connection worked again in the endzone as time expired.

Aledo got off to a hot start, scoring on their first drive, then recovering a College Station fumble and immediately scoring again. The Bearcats led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime.

College Station finishes year one under head coach Stoney Pryor with a 13-3 record. The Bearcats finish their season with a record 11th state championship.

