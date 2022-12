BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper, announced on social media that he’s returning for the Aggies next season.

Cooper played in 11 games as a sophomore in 2022. He had a season high 10 tackles against App State and an interception at Auburn.

Staying where I belong, owe y’all too much ! Let’s work pic.twitter.com/NsTuQmZXx2 — Edgerrin Cooper (@edgerrincooper1) December 17, 2022

