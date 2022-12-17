Freeze possible tonight for portions of the Brazos Valley

By Drew Davis
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WATCH and FREEZE WARNING for several Brazos Valley counties tonight.

Lee County is under a freeze warning Saturday night
Lee County is under a freeze warning Saturday night(KBTX Weather)

Freeze Warning: Lee County

The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening.

Burleson, Brazos, and Grimes counties are under a freeze watch Saturday evening.
Burleson, Brazos, and Grimes counties are under a freeze watch Saturday evening.(KBTX Weather)

Freeze Watch: Burleson, Brazos, and Grimes counties

The freeze watch is in effect until Sunday morning. The low temperatures are less likely to go below 32 degrees in these counties but may hover at that temperature.

Now is the time to start preparing to protect against the freeze. It is important to protect the four P’s when a freeze is expected:

  • People
  • Pets
  • Plants
  • Pipes

This is the first of many freezing nights to come to the Brazos Valley over the next week. Arctic air is expected to move into the Brazos Valley right before Christmas weekend, and drop high temperatures into the 30s.

Expect freezing weather around the Christmas holiday.
Expect freezing weather around the Christmas holiday.(KBTX Weather)

