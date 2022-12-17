Freeze possible tonight for portions of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WATCH and FREEZE WARNING for several Brazos Valley counties tonight.
Freeze Warning: Lee County
The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening.
Freeze Watch: Burleson, Brazos, and Grimes counties
The freeze watch is in effect until Sunday morning. The low temperatures are less likely to go below 32 degrees in these counties but may hover at that temperature.
Now is the time to start preparing to protect against the freeze. It is important to protect the four P’s when a freeze is expected:
- People
- Pets
- Plants
- Pipes
This is the first of many freezing nights to come to the Brazos Valley over the next week. Arctic air is expected to move into the Brazos Valley right before Christmas weekend, and drop high temperatures into the 30s.
