Inspiring smiles this Christmas through homemade cards

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nine days away from Christmas and people in the community are out spreading holiday cheer.

Kimberly Smith, a long-time Bryan resident, said her version of Christmas is all about giving back to those in need. This year, her focus was to honor her mother, who passed away last year, by sending homemade Christmas cards across nursing homes in the Brazos Valley.

“My mom was in a nursing home,” said Smith. “They did the angel thing, but she didn’t need anymore blankets or lotion. Even at the end of her life she loved getting cards. Receiving a card is just different than a present. It’s heartfelt.”

Even though Smith came up with the idea to create and send homemade cards, she humbly said that she’s just one person who is part of the service project.

“People were just so happy to do it. They got other people to do it. Our church has done them, one teacher at Bryan High, she had her English class do them. So, we got a ton of cards from her,” Smith said. “My grandkids and other little ones have been making them and it’s wonderful to watch.”

She said there were hundreds of cards made for nursing homes in both Bryan and College Station.

On Friday, Smith and her crew gave those cards to residents at Lampstand Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bryan.

“I mean to see, well I’m thinking of these two men, their faces were just so grateful and it’s all thanks to those who put these together for people who may not be able to go home this holiday,” said Smith.

Smith said she hopes to make this a holiday tradition and gives thanks to all community members who took the time to create cards for nursing home residents.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.