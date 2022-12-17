Long-time Brazos County Commissioner celebrates retirement

Irma Cauley, the long-time Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner celebrated her retirement...
Irma Cauley, the long-time Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner celebrated her retirement among friends, family and colleagues Friday.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Irma Cauley, the long-time Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner celebrated her retirement among friends, family and colleagues Friday.

Many of them shared stories of just how Cauley impacted their life.

“Having somebody [on the commission] with the knowledge that Irma had, the years of experience that she had, and, and all that she brought to the table, she’s going to be missed,” Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said.

Cauley has built a resume of community service during her time in the Brazos Valley, including working with the Boys and Girls Club, NAACP and helping many local organizations acquire funding.

Cauley was appointed to the commissioner seat after her husband, Carey died. But, she went on to be elected three more times.

“President John F. Kennedy made a profound statement- ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country- and I think that the Cauleys are prime examples of that statement. They have been busy in this community all over Brazos County and Brazos Valley. So I think that they are the prime example, they epitomize, community service. So Irma is retiring, but she’s not standing still,” Ann Boney, the secretary for NAACP Brazos County, said.

Cauley said she will continue working in the community after retirement, with service projects and joining the board for the Chamber of Commerce.

