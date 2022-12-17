Midland, Texas felt a 5.3 magnitude earthquake Friday evening

At 5:35 PM Friday evening, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt 13 miles NW of Midland, TX.
At 5:35 PM Friday evening, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt 13 miles NW of Midland, TX.
By Drew Davis
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Midland, Texas on Friday evening. The earthquake was centered 13 miles northwest of the city and occurred at 5:53 PM. The earthquake had a depth of 3 miles below the surface.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale is equivalent to 44 million pounds of TNT being detonated beneath the surface.

If the reading is correct, this is the 4th largest earthquake recorded in Texas state history. Although it was a relatively moderate earthquake, it was strong by Texas standards. Texas is far from active fault lines and has little history of earthquakes.

Impacts to the Brazos Valley are nonexistent, and mild shaking could be felt across west Texas this evening.

