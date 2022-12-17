Midland, Texas felt a 5.3 magnitude earthquake Friday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Midland, Texas on Friday evening. The earthquake was centered 13 miles northwest of the city and occurred at 5:53 PM. The earthquake had a depth of 3 miles below the surface.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale is equivalent to 44 million pounds of TNT being detonated beneath the surface.

Preliminary data from the USGS reports the earthquake was a magnitude 5.3 centered 12 miles to the NNW of Midland with a depth of 3 miles. This would be the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas state history! #txwx #earthquake — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) December 16, 2022

If the reading is correct, this is the 4th largest earthquake recorded in Texas state history. Although it was a relatively moderate earthquake, it was strong by Texas standards. Texas is far from active fault lines and has little history of earthquakes.

Impacts to the Brazos Valley are nonexistent, and mild shaking could be felt across west Texas this evening.

