Navasota girls’ basketball moves to 19-1 with win over Burton

The Navasota Rattlers team huddle during a home game against Burton.
The Navasota Rattlers team huddle during a home game against Burton.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota girls’ basketball team beat Burton 75-47 Friday night at Rattler Gym.

The Rattlers continue their hot start to the season, moving to 19-1. Navasota led 33-31 at halftime and ran away in the second half for the 28 point victory.

Navasota will play Royal on the road next Tuesday. Burton will host Richards on Tuesday,

