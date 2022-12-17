Navasota girls’ basketball moves to 19-1 with win over Burton

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota girls’ basketball team beat Burton 75-47 Friday night at Rattler Gym.

The Rattlers continue their hot start to the season, moving to 19-1. Navasota led 33-31 at halftime and ran away in the second half for the 28 point victory.

Navasota will play Royal on the road next Tuesday. Burton will host Richards on Tuesday,

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.