Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

The two people killed in a crash in Arizona have been identified as Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son and grandson. (Source: KPHO)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a sheriff’s son and grandson died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

KPHO reports officers were called to reports of a collision in the Gilbert area involving a pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla at about 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the Toyota appeared to turn in front of the pickup truck while it attempting to make a left turn. The truck then struck the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man and an infant were passengers inside the Toyota. Police said they died at the scene, while the female driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities later identified the 22-year-old as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, with the infant being the sheriff’s grandchild.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured in the crash, according to police. Officers said it appeared he was going the speed limit at the time of the collision but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police did not immediately identify the pickup truck driver but said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

