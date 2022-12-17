Texas A&M Women’s basketball hosts first “Bike Build”

Aggie women's basketball "Bike Build"
Aggie women's basketball "Bike Build"(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of their game tomorrow, the Aggie women’s basketball team hosted their first “Bike Build.”

In partnership with Academy Sports & Outdoors and with help from the Fast Break Club, the Aggies built a total of 53 bikes today to give to children in need within the community.

“I think anybody can remember getting their first bike and how special that was. We want to create those memories for people in our community. We love to say if there is a call to action and a way we can help, we can,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “Especially around the holidays when you talk about Christmas and people get toys or just expecting something under the tree. If we can provide that for a family and take that burden off or help make their day a little brighter then we want to do that.”

Taylor, who brought the tradition from UGA, said this was her 12th year building bikes.

“To give back to the community that gives so much to us. When we can have time to step away and do things like this it really means a lot and we take it really seriously,” said freshman Sydney Bowles.

The maroon and white will host SMU tomorrow at Reed Arena at 2 p.m. for their fan appreciation game.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arctic air looks to arrive to the Brazos Valley just before the Christmas weekend
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
Bryan police release new footage of a possible suspect in the two sexual assault investigations
NEW VIDEO: Bryan police searching for suspect in November sexual assaults
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

College Station head football coach Stoney Pryor holds up the state runner-up trophy
College Station falls to Aledo in state championship game
Women’s Hoops to Host SMU on Sunday for Fan Appreciation Day
Highlights: Rudder vs Brenham
Highlights: Rudder vs Brenham
Highlights: Navasota vs Burton
Highlights: Navasota vs Burton