Thousands of wreaths placed in Brazos Valley for Wreaths Across America

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers at several cemeteries in the Brazos Valley placed wreaths at servicemember graves Saturday for the annual Wreaths Across America day.

This is the eighth year for Brazos Valley to participate in Wreaths Across America. Organizers have been able to grow the event from 117 wreaths placed in the first year in 2015, to more than 3,000 wreaths placed at all four city cemeteries and 56 other cemeteries in the Brazos Valley.

Part of the ceremony is to say each fallen servicemember’s name, which organizers say prevents their second death.

“A person dies twice. The physical death and then when their name stops being said,” organizer Ellen Fuller said.

The volunteers who spent their morning placing the wreaths had their own individual reasons at the College Station Memorial Cemetery.

“I felt really proud of these men and women who have fallen for our country. I thank them, wherever they are in heaven, I thank them for their service,” volunteer Cooper Franke said.

“I’m a military child so these types of events, memorial events are something that we continuously do because it’s something important to be done, to give back to those service members,” volunteer Jake Leible said.

Organizers hope to honor the more than 4,400 veterans buried in the Brazos Valley, but they need help.

If you’d like to sponsor a wreath click here. Through January 15, 2023, each wreath sponsored will be matched.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.