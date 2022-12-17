Women’s Hoops to Host SMU on Sunday for Fan Appreciation Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena to take on the SMU Mustangs at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the game is free in honor of the 12th Man and Fan Appreciation Day.

On the Season

The Aggies (4-4) are outscoring their opponents by 20.5 points per game inside Reed Arena and have held three teams under 50 points. A&M boasts a 4-1 record at home this season.

Fan Appreciation Day

Admission to Sunday’s game is completely free. Fans are encouraged to wear a tacky Christmas sweater. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance can pick up an A&M Holiday Ugly Sweater Beanie.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone will be featuring Santa and includes games, music, face painting, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 200 points at the game. Pick up any redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series

Sunday’s matchup between the Aggies and Mustangs (8-2) will be the 47th installment in the all-time series with A&M holding a 28-18 advantage. The Maroon & White has won six of the last seven meetings against SMU.

How to Keep up & Parking

Sunday’s game will be streamed on SECN with live stats here. Fans can also listen on 97.3 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public.

