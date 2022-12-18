2nd Annual Celebration Station brings families together in Robertson County

This is an event put on by The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition.
BVCASA and Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition held an event for families called...
BVCASA and Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition held an event for families called Celebration Station(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Robertson County got a taste of snow Saturday evening while attending the second annual Celebration Station.

This is an event put on by The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition.

The event included real snow for sledding and playing, face painting, tacos, arts and crafts and more. The goal of these events is to bring residents into a stress-free, family-friendly environment. BVCASA says this helps to curate and foster healthy relationships.

“There’s so much just living in your own head that can go on just staying in the house all the time. So activities like this and outlets for stress reduction like this really gets you out of that thinking and out of that mindset and gets you to see all the great things we have in this world,” Lawrence Smith, the BVCASA Community Wellness Coordinator, said.

The event was held Saturday night at Hearne Elementary School. Smith said they look forward to more fun events in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
Arctic air looks to arrive to the Brazos Valley just before the Christmas weekend
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
Bryan police release new footage of a possible suspect in the two sexual assault investigations
NEW VIDEO: Bryan police searching for suspect in November sexual assaults
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

After more than a month of investigating, police say a person of interest was again caught on...
NEW VIDEO: Bryan police searching for suspect in November sexual assaults
Irma Cauley, the long-time Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner celebrated her retirement...
Long-time Brazos County Commissioner celebrates retirement
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/17
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/17
Lows anywhere from 29 - 32 degrees expected tonight.
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley