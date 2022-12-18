2nd Annual Celebration Station brings families together in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Robertson County got a taste of snow Saturday evening while attending the second annual Celebration Station.

This is an event put on by The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition.

The event included real snow for sledding and playing, face painting, tacos, arts and crafts and more. The goal of these events is to bring residents into a stress-free, family-friendly environment. BVCASA says this helps to curate and foster healthy relationships.

“There’s so much just living in your own head that can go on just staying in the house all the time. So activities like this and outlets for stress reduction like this really gets you out of that thinking and out of that mindset and gets you to see all the great things we have in this world,” Lawrence Smith, the BVCASA Community Wellness Coordinator, said.

The event was held Saturday night at Hearne Elementary School. Smith said they look forward to more fun events in 2023.

