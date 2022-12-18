A&M falls to Memphis on the road 83-79
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, TENN. (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball dropped a road contest to Memphis 83-79 Saturday night.
The Aggies trailed 45-36 at half, but was able to regain the lead with 3:05 left in the game. However, the Tigers out scored the Aggies 12-8 in the final three minutes.
Wade Taylor led A&M with 25 points.
Texas A&M returns home on Tuesday hosting Wofford at 1:00 p.m.
