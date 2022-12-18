A&M falls to Memphis on the road 83-79

MEMPHIS, TENN. (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball dropped a road contest to Memphis 83-79 Saturday night.

The Aggies trailed 45-36 at half, but was able to regain the lead with 3:05 left in the game. However, the Tigers out scored the Aggies 12-8 in the final three minutes.

Wade Taylor led A&M with 25 points.

Texas A&M returns home on Tuesday hosting Wofford at 1:00 p.m.

