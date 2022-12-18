A&M falls to Memphis on the road 83-79

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, TENN. (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball dropped a road contest to Memphis 83-79 Saturday night.

The Aggies trailed 45-36 at half, but was able to regain the lead with 3:05 left in the game. However, the Tigers out scored the Aggies 12-8 in the final three minutes.

Wade Taylor led A&M with 25 points.

Texas A&M returns home on Tuesday hosting Wofford at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
Arctic air looks to arrive to the Brazos Valley just before the Christmas weekend
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
Bryan police release new footage of a possible suspect in the two sexual assault investigations
NEW VIDEO: Bryan police searching for suspect in November sexual assaults
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Edgerrin Cooper announces he’s returning for A&M next season
Aggie women's basketball "Bike Build"
Texas A&M Women’s basketball hosts first “Bike Build”