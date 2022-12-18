Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at Burlington Coat Factory. (Source: KMBC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - More than 50 families got a holiday surprise this week in Kansas City thanks to a Chiefs star.

Chiefs’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off about $10,000 in layaways at a Burlington Coat Factory store.

Smith-Schuster said there were times when he didn’t get a gift or had to share when he was growing up. So, now he wants to give back to families who might be struggling.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about. These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game we play in,” Smith-Schuster said. “It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a good role model to these kids and give back to the community.”

The JuJu Foundation is described as a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.

This was the JuJu foundation’s first event like this in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arctic air looks to arrive to the Brazos Valley just before the Christmas weekend
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
Bryan police release new footage of a possible suspect in the two sexual assault investigations
NEW VIDEO: Bryan police searching for suspect in November sexual assaults
Brandon Lange, 20, is charged with two counts of indecent assault along with a minor in...
Bryan man, accused of groping women, faces new charge
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/17
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/17
Lows anywhere from 29 - 32 degrees expected tonight.
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways
Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley
Thousands of wreaths placed in Brazos Valley for Wreaths Across America