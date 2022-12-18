Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student

Tanner Hoang’s family came to Aggieland on Friday for graduation but he went missing the same day.
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver colored 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas LP BS2C737.(Photos provided by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student.

Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station.

According to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, an organization that assists local law enforcement with sharing messages of missing people, Tanner may have left the area in a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas plates BS2C737.

His family has shared on social media that they were in town to attend a graduation ceremony on Friday and he went missing before meeting with them for lunch. His father sent him a text around 8:30 a.m. and it was read before Tanner’s phone was turned off. His family says Tanner’s debit card was used around noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.

Hoang and his family are from Flower Mound near Dallas.

If you have any information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

We will share more updates on this story as details are confirmed by law enforcement and family.

