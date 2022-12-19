1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy

FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A crash involving an Amish horse and buggy left one child dead and another injured.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the crash happened Friday afternoon along State Route 325.

Troopers said the buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children.

The two children were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, where one of them later died. Troopers did not clarify the age of the child, and a crash report was not yet available.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

