Aggieland Humane Society prepares for cold snap, needs holiday foster families

By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the temperatures drop, it’s important to protect our four legged friends.

Leiha White is the Interim Executive Director at Aggieland Humane Society and explains how the shelter prepares for cold weather.

While they do have protocols in place to keep pets warm, they want to get as many dogs out of the building as possible and into homes through holiday fostering.

Aggieland Humane Society is also holding its 12 Strays of Christmas, where 12 pets are available every day for adoption for $12 through Dec. 23.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Take a look at the adorable pets available for adoption at here.

