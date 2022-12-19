Aggies Take on Terriers in Tuesday Matinee at Reed Arena
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Wofford Terriers from the Southern Conference in a 1 p.m. matchup on Tueday, Dec. 20 at Reed Arena.
- The two teams have met once previously with the Aggies taking a hard-fought 70-52 win at Reed Arena on Dec. 21, 2020.
- The Terriers streaked to a 9-0 advantage and led by as many as 12 at 15-3 at 16:00 mark of the first half. The Aggies’ first lead of the game came at the 3:18 mark of the first stanza.
- Senior Andre Gordon, the only current player remaining from the 2020-21 Aggies, was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field on his way to nine points and also chipped in four rebounds in 34 minutes of action in the victory.
ONE OF A KIND:
Graduate G Tyrece Radford is the NCAA’s only 6-foot-2 or shorter active player with more 1,000 points and 600 rebounds.
- In fact, Radford is just the 30th 6-foot-2 or shorter NCAA basketball player to reach the historic plateau since 1996-97.
- Also closing in on the 1,000 point / 600 rebound plateau is fellow graduate G Dexter Dennis, who has already eclipsed the 1,000-point level (1,071) and needs four boards to reach 600 for his career. Among active 6-foot-5 or shorter players, 11 have surpassed the 1,000/600 plateaus.
TRENDS & STREAKS:
- The Aggies have posted double-digit rebounding advantages in the past two games vs. Oregon State (39-25) and Memphis (37-26) after being out-rebounded in four of the previous five contests.
- After having more personal fouls than their opponents in seven of their first eight games, the Aggies committed fewer fouls than their foes in the past two games (8-to-19 vs. Oregon State and 22-to-27 vs. Memphis).
- The Aggies lead the SEC and rank in the top 10 nationally in free throws attempted and made. The Aggies are averaging 20.0-27.3 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford ranks No. 3 in the SEC in FTs made (51) and Wade Taylor IV is right behind at No. 4 with 49.
- The Aggies average 9.0 steals per game, which ranks No. 5 in the SEC / No. 41 nationally. Taylor IV has been the Aggies’ most active thief with an average of 2.4 steals per game, which ties for No. 25 nationally/No. 5 SEC.
- Taylor has been a giver as well as a taker over the last five games with an average of 5.6 assists
- The Aggies have had the same or fewer turnovers than their opponents in nine of 10 games in 2022-23, including a season-low effort of nine twice.
- Texas A&M is averaging over four fewer turnovers per game than its opponents this season (4.5), which ranks No. 4 in the SEC / No. 23 nationally.
- The Aggies rank No. 2 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 29.1 points from non-starters per game. Sophomore G Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 74 bench points.
- Texas A&M scores an average of 13.2 fast break points/game, which ranks No. 4 in the SEC.
FOLLOW THE ACTION:
- The game streams on SEC Network + with Will Johnson (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (color) on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Matt Simon and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.
PROMOTIONS FOR WOFFORD GAME:
- Holiday Hoops: Tickets as low as $5 (Balcony) available in advance or on gameday. Visit 12thMan.com/Bballtickets for all ticket options.
- 50% Off Concessions: Fans can purchase concession items for 50% off for the first 30 minutes that doors are open at Reed Arena (12-12:30 PM) This discount is not applicable to water or alcohol purchases.
- Buzz’s Bunch Game: Buzz’s Bunch was created during Coach Williams’ tenue at Marquette as a way to bring together children with special needs and allow them to fall in love with the game of basketball – Buzz’s Bunch members are invited to attend this game. For more info on the program visit www.coachbuzzwilliams.com/buzzsbunch
- Fan Zone:
- Tent setup with TVs, music, games & more! For ALL fans starting at 12 p.m. (North Entry)
- Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Giveaway for first 150 fans.
- A&M Student Giveaway: ‘22-’23 Reed Rowdies Shirts
- 12th Man Rewards: 100 Points
