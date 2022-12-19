Aggies Take on Terriers in Tuesday Matinee at Reed Arena

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Wofford Terriers from the Southern Conference in a 1 p.m. matchup on Tueday, Dec. 20 at Reed Arena.

Senior Andre Gordon, the only current player remaining from the 2020-21 Aggies, was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field on his way to nine points and also chipped in four rebounds in 34 minutes of action in the victory.

The Terriers streaked to a 9-0 advantage and led by as many as 12 at 15-3 at 16:00 mark of the first half. The Aggies’ first lead of the game came at the 3:18 mark of the first stanza.

The two teams have met once previously with the Aggies taking a hard-fought 70-52 win at Reed Arena on Dec. 21, 2020.

ONE OF A KIND:

Graduate G Tyrece Radford is the NCAA’s only 6-foot-2 or shorter active player with more 1,000 points and 600 rebounds.

Also closing in on the 1,000 point / 600 rebound plateau is fellow graduate G Dexter Dennis, who has already eclipsed the 1,000-point level (1,071) and needs four boards to reach 600 for his career. Among active 6-foot-5 or shorter players, 11 have surpassed the 1,000/600 plateaus.

In fact, Radford is just the 30th 6-foot-2 or shorter NCAA basketball player to reach the historic plateau since 1996-97.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

The Aggies have posted double-digit rebounding advantages in the past two games vs. Oregon State (39-25) and Memphis (37-26) after being out-rebounded in four of the previous five contests.

After having more personal fouls than their opponents in seven of their first eight games, the Aggies committed fewer fouls than their foes in the past two games (8-to-19 vs. Oregon State and 22-to-27 vs. Memphis).

The Aggies lead the SEC and rank in the top 10 nationally in free throws attempted and made. The Aggies are averaging 20.0-27.3 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford ranks No. 3 in the SEC in FTs made (51) and Wade Taylor IV is right behind at No. 4 with 49.

The Aggies average 9.0 steals per game, which ranks No. 5 in the SEC / No. 41 nationally. Taylor IV has been the Aggies’ most active thief with an average of 2.4 steals per game, which ties for No. 25 nationally/No. 5 SEC.

Taylor has been a giver as well as a taker over the last five games with an average of 5.6 assists

The Aggies have had the same or fewer turnovers than their opponents in nine of 10 games in 2022-23, including a season-low effort of nine twice.

Texas A&M is averaging over four fewer turnovers per game than its opponents this season (4.5), which ranks No. 4 in the SEC / No. 23 nationally.

The Aggies rank No. 2 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 29.1 points from non-starters per game. Sophomore G Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 74 bench points.