A&M Consolidated hands Lufkin first loss of the season 60-56

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated (11-4) varsity boys’ basketball team handed 8th ranked Lufkin its first loss of the season following a 60-56 loss Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym.

The Tigers trailed by as many as 14 in the third quarter but outscored the Panthers 29-14 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.

A&M Consolidated got 17 points from Justin Gooden including 4 three pointers, while Zaylan Duren added 15 and Kaden Lewis contributed 14.

Brandon Walker lead the Panthers (17-1) with a game high 23 points.

The Tigers won’t step back on the court until December 28th for the MT Rice Tournament.

