Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp

After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately...
After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately decided to settle her legal drama with ex-husband Johnny Depp.(CBS News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately decided to settle her legal drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to a statement posted on her verified Instagram account.

Depp had sued Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 opinion editorial in the Washington Post.

Heard said in her statement Monday her decision to settle is “not an act of concession.”

The actress said she had lost faith in the American legal system and alleges “abundant, direct evidence that corroborated her testimony was excluded” from the case.

She added that “popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process.”

Heard also said in her statement that even if her appeal in the United States is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial and she does not want to go through that for a third time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
Crime scene on W. 17th Street near San Jacinto Lane
Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection
A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
Lows anywhere from 29 - 32 degrees expected tonight.
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley

Latest News

There are the top stories for 2022.
2022 year in review: top stories
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 near Toronto before officer kills him
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Putin visits Belarus as he eyes next steps in Ukraine war
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish