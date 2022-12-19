Another Broken Egg offering Seasonal Menu

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular College Station breakfast joint is offering an exclusive menu, which includes seafood. Another Broken Egg is infamous for its different variation of waffles, but now their putting a spin on their toasted bagels.

Co-Owner Tap Bentz calls it a Lobster Benedict. He says, it’s a toasted “everything” bagel topped with sautéed asparagus, poached eggs and sautéed lobster in a creamy bisque-style sauce. Served with grits, and paired the Milagro Tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh sour mix and cranberry cocktail juice, if desired.

According to Bentz, this dish is on the menu for a limited time only, and will be available until mid-January.

“I hope you can hurry. I think you may have a month left at this point,” said Bentz.

You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 AM to 2 PM.

Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning

