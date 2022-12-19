Appliance Outfitters offer budget friendly appliances

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Does an essential home appliance need to be replaced? Do you need to rent-to-own an essential appliance? Appliance Outfitters can help you with that.

At Appliance Outfitters experts specialize in open box, scratch and dent and pre-owned appliances.

“Open box means it doesn’t come with the box. Second, some products have minor blemish, some scratches,” explained owner Israel Cruz. “That’s where you get the substantial savings.”

The appliance store carries a variety of brands such as Samsung, Bosh, Frigidaire, Thor, and Speed Queen. They also offer different credit plans and warranty options.

“We offer a couple of different credit plans. We do Acima. We also have Synchrony also.”

At Appliance Outfitter, you can purchase anything on the showroom floor.

Once a purchase is made, the store provides same-day delivery and repair services.

Appliance Outfitters have two locations: 309 W 21st Street in Bryan and 16310 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From more information visit Appliance Outfitters website.

