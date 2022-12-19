Arctic cold blows in sub-zero wind chills Friday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - By now, most of us are aware that a major plunge of Arctic air arrives this week, set to last through the Christmas weekend. If not -- heads up! A major plunge of Arctic air arrives this week! As the cold front ushering in this blast of icy air arrives, wind gusts 45 to 50 mph are expected to huff and puff through the area Thursday evening, night, and Friday morning. The result will be devastating for thermometers and dangerous for people, pets, and livestock.

LOW TEMPERATURES FRIDAY MORNING

As of the latest data arriving to start the week, sunrise temperatures are anticipated to tumble all the way to the low teens Friday. Brazos Valley-wide, the day looks like it will begin between 16° and 19°.

The last time we experienced temperatures this cold was toward the start of the February 2021 week-long winter storm/freeze.

The last time we experienced temperatures this cold on December 23rd was 32 years ago when the low temperature fell to 16° in 1990.

The coldest December 23rd experienced in the 140 years of record keeping for Bryan-College Station happened in 1989 when the low temperature was recorded at just 2°. This is also the coldest temperature ever recorded in the month of December locally.

A Hard Freeze Warning will likely be issued for the entire area later this week. A hard freeze is defined as temperatures falling below 28° for several hours or longer, which can be harmful to all plants, animals, people, and plumbing. In this case, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for well over 24 hours.

FRIGID WIND CHILLS

Even more drastic than the actual air temperature is what it will feel like Friday morning as the wind continues to howl through at 35-40mph. If you have to walk out the door at sunrise, expect it to feel like it is sub-zero when the wind whips up the highest.

Sunrise - 11am: Wind chill values are expected between -5° and 0°

Midday: Feel-like temperatures return to the positive, somewhere between 5° and 10°

Afternoon: Wind gusts “settle” to “just” 25-30mph. Even under full sunshine, highs in the mid/upper 20s coupled with the wind will make it feel like 10° - 17° at best for the day.

Forecast temperatures (white) and wind chills (pink) Friday, December 23rd (KBTX)

For only the Brazos Valley’s second time since the National Weather Service started issuing them, a Wind Chill Warning will likely be put into place Friday. Conditions this cold can be dangerous to people, pets, and livestock that are outdoors in the elements for an extended period of time. With the wind expected, frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes to unprotected skin.

LONG-TERM FREEZE

Long-term bitter, cold air invades the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Once thermometers drop to 32° Thursday evening, they are not expected to recover above the freeze mark until Saturday afternoon. Even then, highs on Christmas Eve are only expected in the mid-30s, just a few degrees above freezing for only a couple of hours. After about 40 or so consecutive hours at or below 32°, another hard freeze is expected Saturday night into Christmas morning. Lows in the teens are slated for both Thursday and Friday nights.

TEMPERATURE TREND

Fortunately, we get a few hours above freezing Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, then we look to climb pretty impressively to finish up the year. While we’re still expecting nights at or below freezing through at least Tuesday of next week, the thaw will steadily continue through midweek, and we may even approach 70° a couple days ahead of the New Year.

Forecast temperature trend once Arctic air reaches the Brazos Valley ahead of Christmas weekend (KBTX)

There are several ways that this event varies from February 2021, including the duration of the event, where we look to only stay below freezing for 48 hours maximum, and we do not expect hazardous travel from ice to stack onto issues. The most important life and property preparations can be made Tuesday and Wednesday.

