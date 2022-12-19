B/CS Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD to build dream home for local family

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - B/CS Habitat for Humanity has been working to build affordable homes for local families since the late 1980s.

With help from Bryan ISD, the organization was able to raise the funds necessary to build a local family the home of their dreams.

“The family of Ruth Clearfield provided a matching donation of $40-thousand. Bryan ISD actually exceeded the $80-thousand sponsorship with that gift. That was a really cool thing. They’re a very generous family here in our community,” Erin Mabry, Development and Faith Relations Manager, said.

The groundbreaking of the home will take place between late January and early February 2023. Mabry says ultimately, their goal is for the home dedication to take place in May 2023.

Mabry says she strongly believes in the mission of Habitat for Humanity. “I love helping others build the best life they possibly can for themselves, and that’s what we do at Habitat for Humanity,” she said.

B/CS Habitat for Humanity is always looking for more volunteers. You can find volunteer opportunities here.

