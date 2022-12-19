Biden administration proposes phasing out fluorescent bulbs

LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.
LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Old-school lighting may soon fade into the dark.

On Monday the Biden administration will announce a proposed rule that basically phases out fluorescent bulbs in exchange for energy-saving LED lights.

The rule would more than double the minimum bulb efficiency level, and the Department of Energy hopes to have it set in stone before 2025.

According to the Department of Energy, LED bulbs often last three-to-five times longer than fluorescent bulbs.

LED bulbs also release minimal heat, which means less wasted energy.

Regardless of this proposed rule, LED bulbs have become more common over the past few years.

According to the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, close to half of the nation’s households already use them for in-house lighting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
Crime scene on W. 17th Street near San Jacinto Lane
Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection
A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
Lows anywhere from 29 - 32 degrees expected tonight.
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley

Latest News

York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting
Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Vehicle crash reported along Highway 21 near FM 50
Faith communities are coming together to dispel darkness.
New York holds Hanukkah celebration
BTU reporting outages as storms move through area Monday morning