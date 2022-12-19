Bryan police investigating after early morning shooting on Bittle Lane
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Bryan.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Bittle Lane, according to police.
Police said one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
