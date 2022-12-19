Bryan police investigating after early morning shooting on Bittle Lane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Bryan.

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Bittle Lane, according to police.

Police said one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Shortly after 3:00 am, the Bryan Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was located and treated on scene by medics. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ZJguCEmjEr — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.