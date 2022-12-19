Bryan Police investigating Sunday night shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Police Department is currently investigating a shooting on W. 17th St near San Jacinto Lane.

Witnesses on the scene tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that they heard multiple gunshots and that one person was injured and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

17th St is closed from San Jacinto to Columbus Avenue while police continue their investigation.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

