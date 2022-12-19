BTU reporting outages as storms move through area Monday morning

(KFYR-TV)
By Julia Potts and Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting scattered outages Monday morning as some heavy rain and lightning moves through the Brazos Valley.

The outages are currently affecting customers in Brazos County.

BTU says crews are responding to restore power as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
Crime scene on W. 17th Street near San Jacinto Lane
Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection
A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
Lows anywhere from 29 - 32 degrees expected tonight.
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Vehicle crash reported along Highway 21 near FM 50
12/19
Monday PinPoint Froecast 12/19
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape