BTU reporting outages as storms move through area Monday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting scattered outages Monday morning as some heavy rain and lightning moves through the Brazos Valley.

The outages are currently affecting customers in Brazos County.

BTU says crews are responding to restore power as quickly as possible.

Thunderstorms moving through the area are causing scattered outages. Crews are responding to restore power as quickly and safely as they are able. #BTUAlerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) December 19, 2022

