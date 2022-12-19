Drenching Monday: a look at rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday started off with a bang, or rather a rumble. Early Monday morning showers and non-severe storms progressed their way across the Brazos Valley. While not severe in nature, these storms were quite the overachievers when it came to rainfall totals. The heaviest rainfall trained along the Highway 21 corridor.

Widespread totals settled around 1.5″ to 4″. While the rainfall was needed, it came a little too fast in some places. This caused for areas of localized flooding on roadways across the Brazos Valley.

Old Reliance remains closed due to water running over the road after this morning's (and still sporadic this aftenroon) heavy rain over #bcstx



📍Northeast Bryan

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley since Monday morning:

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 1.44″

Bryan (Coulter Field): 2.92″

Caldwell: 1.66″

Brenham: 1.81″

Giddings: 0.60″

Conroe: 1.34″

Coldspring: 1.51″

Huntsville: 2.22″

Bellville: 0.27″

Crockett: 1.01″

Madisonville: 1.57″

Leona: 0.87″

Centerville: 0.87″

Hearne: 1.38″

Anderson: 1.12″

South Bryan: 2.65″

Carlos: 1.29″

South Nantucket, South Brazos County: 1.3″

Smetana: 3.38″

Somerville: 0.96″

Lake Conroe near Willis: 1.61″

Elkins Lake: 1.72″

North Zulch: 3.17″

