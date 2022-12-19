Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services

Firefighters responded to the church on University Drive on Monday for an electrical fire in the building.
By Rusty Surette and Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters on Monday afternoon responded to an electrical fire inside A&M United Methodist Church in the 400 block of University Drive in the Northgate area.

From the street, light smoke could be seen coming out of the building just after 2 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get into the building and find the source of the fire in an electrical panel in the basement and stopped it from spreading to other parts of the structure.

Power has been temporarily turned off as crews investigate what happened.

We’re told by members of the church that nobody was hurt and while there is some damage inside, this will not hinder plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas services.

