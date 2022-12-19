Focus at Four: Identifying and managing holiday stress

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are typically a joyful season for many, but a study conducted by the American Psychiatric Association in 2021 found that Americans are severely more stressed around the holidays.

Experts say the loss of a loved one is one of the biggest factors for added stress this time of year.

”When you’re missing a loved one, it’s important to remain active in your community, churches, or synagogues and not sit back and reminisce about old times,” said Dr. John Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of Healthcare2U.

Another top contender for holiday stress; financial pressures.

“Plan ahead financially. It’s important to plan ahead and be ready for the season so you’re not caught off guard,” said Rodriguez.

A survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 64% of people with a mental health condition like Seasonal Affective Disorder say their symptoms worsen during the holidays.

“It’s actually quite common during the holiday season. It’s a lack of brain hormones and that tends to bring open more of the depression.”

Dr. Rodriguez also offered advice about how to seek help if you’re having trouble coping on your own.

“Seeking out the help of a professional, like your primary care provider may help. There are ways to get through, whether it’s through counseling, therapy, or medications.”

Some reasons why Americans say they were stressed out during the 2021 holiday season:

Stress about finances (gift giving, traveling, etc.)

Not being around loved ones

Negative social and family dynamics

Coping mechanisms to try during the holiday season to reduce stress:

Set realistic expectations and goals

Make time for yourself

Keep track of holiday spending. Overspending could lead to more stress and, in turn, depression.

Limit your drinking. Drinking alcohol in excess can exacerbate your anxiety or depression.

To combat any loneliness you might experience, try volunteering.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.