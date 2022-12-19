Free Music Friday: JMG Band & Diamond Robertson

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The owners of JMG Band joined First News at Four on December 16 for Free Music Friday.

They have been on a mission to help bring R&M and rap to the music scene and Bryan-College Station.

“Our music scene in our town is alternative rock, hard rock, and country,” Miguel Rodriguez said. “In order to get a taste of other genres, you have to go outside of our city like Austin, Houston, or Dallas. Although we say we want to bring hip-hop and rap into it, our band has played many different genres and toured with many different types of musicians so we are very multifaceted but really we want to stop artists from having to venture out and be able to stay local and give them that opportunity. That’s what we facilitate.”

JMG Band hosts a YouTube Show. The JMG House Sessions YouTube Show is a local artist showcase for all genres. They say even if you are a solo act, the JMG band is able to assist you with your performance.

JMG Band also has an upcoming New Years Eve open mic concert at Halftime Bar & Grill starting at 8 p.m.

“It’s going to be a mixture of two artists that we are going to have performing but we are going to have openings for anybody who would like to give it a shot but with a full band behind it,” Rodriguez said.

The concert will feature X.Keyz and Diamond Robertson.

Diamond performed the song Butterflies on First News at Four. Watch the full performance below.

