Grab the perfect gift for wine lovers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Believe it or not, Christmas is only six days away, which means the countdown is on to finish shopping. The owner and chief executive officer of Messina Hof, Karen Bonarrigo joined BVTM Monday to share some last-minute gift ideas.

There are many wine options at the winery, including sets with two or three bottles of wine or a wine and a food product like jam. The winery also has accessories like beanies, throw blankets, scarfs, coffee mugs, wine journals, wine markers and stickers.

For those wanting to pair wine with Christmas dinner and/or dessert, Messina Hof has standard and premium trio packs that come with a bit of everything.

“They’re perfect to be able to put right on the table,” Bonarrigo said.

The standard pack comes with a dry white wine, a dry red wine and a semi-sweet white wine. Bonarrigo said these wines were curated to pair perfectly with holiday foods.

The premium pack trio has a dry white wine, a dry red wine and a dessert-style wine, which will be great for anything after dinner. If you pick up a pack in person, you can grab a food and wine card that shows pairing options for savory and sweet foods.

As the celebrations continue into the new year, Messina Hof has three sparkling wines that are great to ring in 2023. Those options include a sparkling Brut, a sparkling Rosé and a sparkling almond.

There’s still time to get items for Christmas and the new year. The winery will be open Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The winery will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

To see the accessories and wine options, click here.

