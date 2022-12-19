Holiday artisan market gives small businesses chance to showcase one of a kind items

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -With Christmas being just one week away, last-minute shoppers and lovers of unique items had an opportunity to shop while supporting local merchants.

Visit College Station partnered with Century Square to host its annual Holiday Artisan Market on the Green Sunday.

More than two dozen vendors were on hand to display their one-of-a-kind items like custom candles made from beer bottles from Two Dudes and a Wick, 3D Aggie Coasters, engraved cutting boards with handwritten recipes, and 3D Kyle Field replica plaques from ELM Custom Creations. Other vendors had custom jams, plants, spoons, beauty accessories, and more.

Business owners like Chelsey Russell, Owner of ELM Custom Creations in Bryan say events like these are not just important from an economic standpoint but showcase the creativity of local businesses.

”Getting out and seeing what people have to offer in person, we’re kind of beating the big box stores or the online market by shopping local, and grabbing things in person is really important,” said Russell.

Local country music artist Morgan Ashley was on hand to entertain shoppers.

