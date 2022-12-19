Keeping children engaged in learning over winter break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday many students across the Brazos Valley will begin their two week winter break.

During that time, experts say learning loss can set students behind if they do not work on school skills.

“Probably one of the biggest things that you can do at home is read,” said Linda Montoya with Bryan ISD.

Montoya says keeping students engaged in learning all year is at the forefront of the district’s mind.

“Over our winter break Bryan ISD is sending home a bingo activity with different reading activities for everyday they’ll be off,” she said.

For students in other districts, public libraries are a good place to go for families looking to continue their child’s learning.

“You can do amazing things to keep your kids reading and the thing is, let the kids have fun reading,” said Jennifer Stadler with the Clara B. Mounce Library.

According a study from the American educational research journal, children lose up to 40% of the gains they have made over long vacations from school. Experts say keeping learning fun can make it easier for children to want to learn over long breaks, they suggest playing board games.

“Believe it or not having fun is literacy, because you’re reading the instructions, you’re following directions, you’re taking turns in sequence and it’s a fun way to keep your literacy going,” said Stadler.

