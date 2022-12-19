King transferring to Georgia Tech

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is transferring to Georgia Tech.

King was the starter at the beginning of the season and played in six games for the Aggies. He finishes his injury-riddled career with the Maroon and White with 11 total touchdowns (10 passing, 1 rushing) and 10 interceptions. He threw for 1220 yards this season and 1579 for his career.

King joins Aggie receiver, Chase Lane, who also transferred this offseason, at Georgia Tech. The quarterback has three years of eligibility remaining.

