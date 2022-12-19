“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil to honor homeless in Bryan-College Station who passed away this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the past year.

“We’re going to be taking part in a national movement called the longest night of the year where we pay respect and memorial to those homeless or formerly homeless that we’ve lost in the last year,” Twin City Mission Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “Typically that number could be anywhere locally from eight to 12 and this year we’re topping 24, so it’s been a tough year.”

The vigil’s placement on the winter solstice holds symbolic significance as it marks the longest night of the year from sundown to sun up the following morning. The Earth’s northern pole is the farthest it will be from the sun all year long.

“The winter solstice represents the shortest day, which equates to the longest night, and for those living on the street that’s their longest exposure, longest single exposure without resources to stay warm, stay dry, stay fed, things like that,” Crozier said.

Candles will be lit, there will be song and prayer, and names will be read aloud.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope, 410 S. Randolph in Bryan.

Crozier says if you are looking for resources, call United Way’s 211. That’s their information referral number. You can also reach out to Twin City Mission directly.

