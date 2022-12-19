Monday rain brings flooding to area streets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Showers and non-severe storms have been ongoing since the early morning hours of Monday. While not severe in nature, some of these storms have had high rain rates causing some travel issues across the Brazos Valley. The Bryan Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that Old Reliance Road between Point du Hoc Drive and Venice Drive is closed due to flooding.

We're experiencing standing water on many roads throughout the city. Please be cautious while driving.



Old Reliance Road between Pointe du Hoc Drive and Venice Drive is currently closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/41FOAeftqa — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 19, 2022

Rainfall will continue through the afternoon hours but should become more scattered in nature. However, even the more isolated cells could contain higher rain rates that could contribute to more possible localized street flooding. Radar-estimated rainfall totals from across the Brazos Valley sit in a range from just under a quarter of an inch to over two inches. As of 12:30 pm, Easterwood Airport has accumulated 1.23″ of rainfall in the last six hours.

Heavy rainfall Monday causing localized street flooding across the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Many other roadways are experiencing standing water as well. If you have to be on the roads through Monday afternoon, allow yourself extra time to get to where you need to go. Remember when facing standing water turn around, don’t drown.

