Moss named preseason second team all-America by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

TUCSON, Ariz. – Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was named to the preseason all-America second team by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday morning, per a release from CBN.

The nod adds to a list of career honors for Moss, but his first for 2023, his second season with the Aggies.

After transferring to Texas A&M from Arizona State, Moss had a huge and immediate impact on the team in 2022 and went on to be named to the ABCA All-Region team and the MVP of the College Station Regional.

For the year he produced a .380/437/.520 slash line and finished with six homers, 18 doubles and 49 RBI in starting all 64 games for the Aggies in their run to the SEC West title and a berth in College World Series. His .380 batting average was second in the SEC, while his 103 total hits led the league and ranked fourth nationally.

The Aggies are slated to kick off on February 17 when they host Seattle U for a 3-game series at Blue Bell Park.

