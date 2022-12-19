Moss named preseason second team all-America by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. – Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was named to the preseason all-America second team by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday morning, per a release from CBN.

The nod adds to a list of career honors for Moss, but his first for 2023, his second season with the Aggies.

After transferring to Texas A&M from Arizona State, Moss had a huge and immediate impact on the team in 2022 and went on to be named to the ABCA All-Region team and the MVP of the College Station Regional.

For the year he produced a .380/437/.520 slash line and finished with six homers, 18 doubles and 49 RBI in starting all 64 games for the Aggies in their run to the SEC West title and a berth in College World Series. His .380 batting average was second in the SEC, while his 103 total hits led the league and ranked fourth nationally.

The Aggies are slated to kick off on February 17 when they host Seattle U for a 3-game series at Blue Bell Park.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
Crime scene on W. 17th Street near San Jacinto Lane
Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection
A shooting victim was treated by police and medics early Saturday morning in the parking lot of...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
Lows anywhere from 29 - 32 degrees expected tonight.
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Aggie women's basketball vs SMU
Aggie women's basketball vs SMU
Class 3A D1 State Champs: Franklin
Sights and Sounds from UIL Football State Championships
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King warms up during practice at Kyle Field.
King transferring to Georgia Tech
Shorthanded Aggies Overcome SMU, 57-49